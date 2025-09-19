For A Potent Cocktail Packed With Tropical Taste, Look No Further Than The Fog Cutter

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Don't let the vibrant hue fool ya. If you think "frozen strawberry daiquiri" when you hear "tiki drinks," allow us the supreme pleasure of opening your eyes and stoking your thirst. The unofficial tiki cocktail Hall of Fame is home to some of the punchiest, most potent long-sippers in the game, from Hurricanes to Painkillers (both of which really deliver on their namesake promises). Today, we're taking a closer look at one of the perhaps lesser-known tiki classics that's no less deserving of a reprise: The Fog Cutter.

Tiki drinks are all about layering and balance, criteria upon which the potent Fog Cutter delivers in spades — a feat no less impressive because of its signature potency. The Fog Cutter is built on the eyelash-searing foundation of a tri-spirit base (light rum, cognac, and London dry gin). Orgeat syrup enters for some sweet rounding balance, taming the boozy flame. Those complex nutty-sweet almond notes work wonders in masking the punchy power beneath, while a sherry float keeps the tasting profile dry and not too cloyingly tropical. On the palate, the Fog Cutter arrives fruity, oaky, tropical, and mature.

To assemble a Fog Cutter, 1.5 ounces of light rum gets vigorously wet-shaken with 1 ounce cognac, ½ ounce London Dry gin, 2 ounces lemon juice, 1 ounce orange juice, and ½ ounce orgeat. The chilled mixture gets strained into a crushed-ice-filled Collins glass, then gently topped with a ½ ounce sherry float and a generous pinch of fresh mint leaves to serve.