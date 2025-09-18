Sunny Anderson's Simple Trick For Making Budget Meals Feel Gourmet

Just because you're on a tight budget doesn't mean your meals can't be beautiful and delicious. Celebrity chef Sunny Anderson is here to encourage us to look for smart ways to bring a touch of elegance to our homemade recipes, regardless of the cost of the ingredients involved. As told to Business Insider, Anderson looks to boost meals with not only flavor but also texture.

Anderson strategically uses ingredient add-ins like chopped nuts and fried onions to create layers of taste and texture in dishes. A quick sprinkle of nuts on top of rice or mixed into a homemade marinade can turn an average presentation into something that looks professional. French-fried onions can be used to elevate servings of mashed potatoes, main dishes, and salads. This easy plating principle can be used to boost quickly made meals, like adding garnishes to bowls of soup or sprinkling a handful of chopped garden herbs on top of a meal-prepped dish that has been re-heated.