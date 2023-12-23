Top Your Soups With Crushed Potato Chips For A Salty, Crunchy Boost

You might already garnish a bowl of soup with croutons or crackers for a bit of crunch to complement the brothy or creamy consistency. Maybe it's oyster crackers on clam chowder or wonton crisps with egg drop soup. It's a common way to elevate a variety of soups with more texture, but if you want even more of a crunch in each bite, go with crushed potato chips instead of those saltine crackers.

Potato chips can provide more of a crunch compared to some crackers because they're fried in oil. That means your chips shouldn't get too soggy while they're on top of the soup waiting for you to take a bite. These crushed chips will also provide a salty boost to a spoonful of soup, and you can mix it up with other varieties to get different flavor profiles.

We think this is also a great idea to get rid of those half-eaten bags of chips in your pantry so they don't turn stale and end up in the trash. Either way, the key is to use crushed chips so you have bursts of salty crunch rather than whole chips taking over the spoon.