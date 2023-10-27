The Origin Of French-Fried Onions Dates Back Over 100 Years

There's no argument that garnishes can elevate a dish. Take the cilantro, onion, and cheese sprinkled on a plate of tacos, or a spoonful of sauerkraut atop a hot dog. But when it comes to crispiness, few toppings can beat the appeal of french-fried onions.

Most iconically placed on a green bean casserole, a similar topping is also used in South Asian dishes such as biryani. Crispy onions used as a garnish have existed for decades, because the truth is that these fried onions taste delicious on just about everything from soup to meatloaf, and salads to sandwiches. But don't confuse them with fried onion rings — the batter is softer on onion rings, which are served as a side, rather than a super-crunchy topping.

Of course, while french-fried onions can be made from scratch by coating onions in buttermilk and creole seasoning before deep frying, they are more typically found in a canand kept on standby in the pantry. So when exactly was their rise to fame, and how did their placement on top of that classic green bean dish arrive?