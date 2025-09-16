Watermelon Lime Salt Is The Secret Weapon That Elevates Your Fruity Favorites

Fresh, juicy cubes of watermelon topped with a drizzle of lime and a sprinkle of salt is one of the more pleasurable joys of summer. Thankfully, we don't need to wait until the days get warmer to savor this delicious flavor combination. McCormick, the brand behind many of the herbs and spice blends we reach for, has packaged watermelon-flavored salt that also offers the zesty pucker of lime into an easy-to-use container. Instead of having to create interesting flavor combinations using a variety of ingredients, like slicing up limes or searching for a fresh garnish, this convenient option is at the ready.

The finishing salt can be used as a garnish for both food items and drink recipes. Use the watermelon salt to add a special punch to fruit salads, yogurt bowls, and overnight oats, or rim glasses to sip your boozy favorites and alcohol-free concoctions with the subtle enhancement. Sprinkling this salt on top of naturally sweet fruits presses the pedal down on fresh flavor, and you don't need to do much before sinking your teeth into a mouth-watering snack. The salt is just crunchy enough to add a bit of texture to softer treats.