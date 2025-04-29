The Easy Way To Make Your Popcorn 10X Better In Under 10 Minutes

Sure, it's quite easy to throw a bag of one of the best brands of microwavable popcorn into the microwave, patiently wait for a couple of minutes, then rip the bag open and start chowing down in front of the television. But any true foodie knows there are almost always rather simple ways to upgrade even the most basic of snacks — popcorn included. So out of all of the ingredients to upgrade a bowl of popcorn, there's a strong case to use brown butter — which won't take as long as you might think it will.

If you haven't had the chance to indulge in brown butter in pan sauces, pastas, or even baked goods like cookies, the technique will make the spread taste rich and nutty. This means that when you toss your popcorn in the brown butter, it will taste even richer and slightly sweeter than what even that magical liquid butter at the movie theater can achieve. And it only takes around five to seven minutes to brown butter, especially with the small amount that you'll need for a single bowl of popcorn.