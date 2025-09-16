The Best KFC Side Dish Is A Classic Potato-Based Combo
While you could make a case for looking forward to eating buckets of extra crispy chicken without any side dish, the right sides can round out meals ordered from KFC. KFC aims to please with a line up of menu options, however, and we took it upon ourselves to sample these sides and decide which of these choices are worth your while. After tasting potato wedges, biscuits, and more, we ultimately ranked KFC side dishes and put one must-have side dish on top: mashed potatoes and gravy.
Mashed potatoes and chicken are the perfect pairing, and there is no denying that flavorful, creamy mashed potatoes served with gravy are the ultimate enhancer for any meal. Though this particular side dish may not be much to look at when served, KFC's dishes of buttery potatoes will surprise your palate. When covered in gravy, these creamy mashed potatoes are ideal for swiping in bites of fried chicken and crispy fries. The gravy's peppery spice offers just the right touch of umami flavor to complement the buttery, fluffy potatoes, and when enjoyed alongside your favorite KFC menu options, this side dish is all the proof you need to let cravings run the show.
A simple side dish that cant be missed
KFC states that its creamy mashed potatoes are made with real potato, whey product, natural flavors, natural colors, and other various ingredients that may give some diners pause. Although powdered potatoes have been rumored to be included in this lineup of ingredients, these items aren't officially listed on KFC's ingredient list, but MSG is added to the gravy.
For those who would like to control what is in their mashed potatoes or simply can't be bothered to leave the house, plenty of copycat recipes have cropped up online. A serving of fluffy and soft mashed potatoes and gravy can complement a range of meals, and we can't fault anyone who wants to dig into a dish for an afternoon snack. Regardless, when you're in a hurry or just can't be bothered to cook and clean, mashed potatoes and gravy is the order you shouldn't leave KFC without. Depending on how big of an appetite you are dealing with or how many mouths you need to feed, you can order smaller and larger sizes of the mashed potatoes and gravy.