Pasta At Cheesecake Factory Vs Olive Garden: 8 Major Differences

There are so many quick pasta dishes you can easily make at home, even if you don't have advanced cooking skills. But let's face it: Sometimes, going out to eat for pasta is the way to go. Whether you want to try flavors you don't normally work with in your own kitchen or you're just in the mood for the ambiance of a restaurant, going out may be your best bet. Although you're probably better off going to a local Italian restaurant, some chain restaurants offer decent pasta options too.

Heading to Olive Garden or The Cheesecake Factory are two common options. While Olive Garden mainly offers popular pasta dishes, The Cheesecake Factory has an expansive menu with a pasta section, although it's not necessarily the restaurant's focus. We've decided to compare the dishes at both restaurants so you can get a better idea of what you're getting into the next time you go there. Whichever spot you prefer, you might just learn something new about their offerings.