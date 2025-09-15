Yes, You Can Replace Ikea Kitchen Cabinet Doors — Here's How

Every piece of Ikea furniture seemingly falls under one rule: Follow the assembly instructions to a tee, no tweaks allowed. However, some cabinets from the famed furniture store are more flexible than you might assume. In an exclusive interview with House Digest, Sofia Clarke, a Media Relations Partner with Inter IKEA Group, revealed that it's surprisingly easy to replace the doors of the popular Sektion cabinets.

In the ultimate guide to buying kitchen cabinets at Ikea, the Sektion line stands out due to its high-quality materials and huge range of styles. Best of all, you can change the exteriors whenever you like instead of buying a whole new set of storage. "We have made it easy to change the fronts so customers can, at any time, change them to give their kitchen a new feeling and look without having to change the cabinets," Clarke said.

Sektion cabinets can be modified with Ikea-made parts or fronts from third-party companies, and the installation process is pretty much the same all around. To get started, refer to the official Sektion buying guide to find the right dimensions for doors, drawer fronts, and any other parts you want to swap out. Once you have your parts, fasten the drawer slides inside the cabinet frame if needed, then assemble the doors and drawers themselves. Install the door hinges, insert any drawers, screw on the door, and you're done with your custom cabinetry. This easy tip should join the ranks of Ikea hacks to know before remodeling your kitchen.