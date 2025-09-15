The Tasty Bourbon Swap That Gives Your Bolognese Dish Caramelized Notes
Cooking with bourbon is not exactly a new concept, as dishes such as bourbon chicken, bourbon glazed salmon, maple bourbon steak tips, and bourbon pecan pie demonstrate. Bourbon is often used in Southern cooking — not exactly surprising when you consider that nearly all bourbon is made in the South. Another type of cuisine where bourbon can shine, though it's not an obvious choice, is Italian food — and pasta, in particular.
According to Karen Frazier, a Tasting Table recipe developer and mixologist, there are lots of ways to incorporate bourbon into pasta dishes — from replacing the vodka in a vodka sauce to making a buttery bourbon and sage sauce or a mushroom bourbon pan sauce. Bourbon can also replace the wine that's used in a number of pasta dishes, including Bolognese — in the case of Bolognese, you can use bourbon instead of wine in a 1:1 ratio to deglaze the pan. This gives the sauce a caramelized flavor that pairs well with the hearty meat sauce and any subsequent addition of Parmesan cheese. Beyond adding a rich flavor, bourbon can also improve meat by tenderizing it, which helps improve the overall taste of a meaty Bolognese sauce.
Tips when cooking with bourbon in Bolognese and other pasta dishes
There are some things to keep in mind when cooking with bourbon, one of which is to be careful of the heating element. Since bourbon has a high alcohol content, it can easily catch on fire. While a flambé works for some dishes, it can ruin others. When using bourbon to deglaze the pan for your Bolognese (or other) sauce, turn off any open flames (or remove the pan from the flames) before adding the bourbon. Then, turn the flame back up to a medium-high heat. Frazier says to be sure to scrape up every last browned bit from the bottom of the pan to incorporate all that tasty goodness into your sauce.
As for which bourbon to use with your Bolognese, follow the wine rule for cooking (don't use a bottle that you wouldn't want to drink), and opt for a mid-range bottle — for some ideas, refer to our list of the 6 best bourbons to use when cooking, according to chefs. Since Bolognese is a rich and hearty sauce, you can also use a higher proof bourbon as opposed to a low proof bourbon for an even richer flavor.