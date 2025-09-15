The Tasty Bourbon Swap That Gives Your Bolognese Dish Caramelized Notes

Cooking with bourbon is not exactly a new concept, as dishes such as bourbon chicken, bourbon glazed salmon, maple bourbon steak tips, and bourbon pecan pie demonstrate. Bourbon is often used in Southern cooking — not exactly surprising when you consider that nearly all bourbon is made in the South. Another type of cuisine where bourbon can shine, though it's not an obvious choice, is Italian food — and pasta, in particular.

According to Karen Frazier, a Tasting Table recipe developer and mixologist, there are lots of ways to incorporate bourbon into pasta dishes — from replacing the vodka in a vodka sauce to making a buttery bourbon and sage sauce or a mushroom bourbon pan sauce. Bourbon can also replace the wine that's used in a number of pasta dishes, including Bolognese — in the case of Bolognese, you can use bourbon instead of wine in a 1:1 ratio to deglaze the pan. This gives the sauce a caramelized flavor that pairs well with the hearty meat sauce and any subsequent addition of Parmesan cheese. Beyond adding a rich flavor, bourbon can also improve meat by tenderizing it, which helps improve the overall taste of a meaty Bolognese sauce.