The Rule To Remember For Cooking With High Vs Low Proof Bourbon

As if cooking with bourbon weren't intriguing enough, some deeper nuances may send you back to the proverbial chopping block. In a strictly metaphorical sense, that would mean disregarding everything you presumed about this brilliantly boozy ingredient — but this isn't that. Instead, we're sharing a simple tweak from an expert in the field: Kentucky Derby chef Robert Lopez. Nothing is more iconic to Kentucky than bourbon and horse racing, so Lopez created the 2024 Churchill Downs menu for the 150th Run of the Roses with a focus on bourbon and its multi-faceted flavors.

Though chef Lopez enlightened Tasting Table readers with eight tips for cooking with bourbon, one stands out as highly impactful. It's the rule to remember for cooking with high proof bourbon versus low proof bourbon. According to Lopez, the proof level is crucial, since flavor intensity can either complement or overpower certain types of food. A high-proof bourbon, meaning one with more alcohol and, thus, more flavor intensity, is ideal for rich, concentrated sauces or flambé-style desserts such as bananas foster.

Younger, low-proof bourbon, on the other hand, takes a gentler approach with cooked foods. It effortlessly complements lighter fare, explains Lopez, including when it's used in tender seafood preparations such as spicy honey-glazed salmon. Pairing bourbon with sweet glazes is the secret of many a chef, including this bourbon glazed salmon recipe by Tasting Table developer Molly Madigan Pisula, who ditches the honey for brown sugar and maple syrup.