10 Ways To Incorporate Bourbon Into Pasta Dishes

As a recipe developer and mixologist, I'm always looking for ways to incorporate some of my favorite boozy ingredients into some of my favorite foods. And while at first glance, bourbon and pasta may not seem like an ideal pairing, combining them can make some mighty tasty dishes.

The trick is in finding good cooking methods and the right combination of flavors to make each of the ingredients sing. It's easier to do than you might think. So, if you're like me, and you love both pasta and bourbon, why not marry them into a savory dish that lets both ingredients shine? From adding it to browned butter pasta to whipping up a delicious bourbon-scented Bolognese, get ready to boil some noodles and bust out the bourbon for these bourbon and pasta dish ideas that are a match made in heaven.