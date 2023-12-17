The Easy Steaming Hack To Cook Veggies And Pasta At The Same Time

For many of us, the thought of preparing a wholesome dinner after a long day can seem daunting, especially when it involves multiple dishes. However, a simple kitchen hack can revolutionize the way you cook, making the process quicker and more efficient. This is where the magic of steaming vegetables over boiling pasta comes in. The concept is straightforward yet ingenious. You cook your pasta in a pot, and at the same time, steam your vegetables right above it.

To achieve this, all you need is a pot, a steamer basket that fits snugly into it, and a lid. Start by boiling water in a large pot for your pasta. At the same time, prepare your vegetables. Opt for veggies that steam well, like broccoli, snow peas, carrots, or cauliflower. Cut them into evenly sized pieces to ensure they cook uniformly.

Once the water is boiling, add your pasta. Place the prepared veggies in the steamer basket and sit this atop the pot, just above the simmering noodles. If you don't have a steamer basket, you can use a metal strainer or even a cooling rack to hold the veggies. Now cover the pot with a lid to trap the steam, as this is what cooks the vegetables. If you're using a flat cooling rack, you'll need a deeper lid. Monitor the cooking process, and once they are ready, remove the veggies and strain your pasta. Serve them together, tossed with your favorite sauce, herbs, or seasonings.