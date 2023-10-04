Transform Risotto By Swapping The Main Ingredient With Orzo

Traditional risotto recipes are well worth the tediousness of methodically adding small ladlefuls of liquid while repeatedly stirring rice. However, you can achieve equally luxurious risotto with a fraction of the effort by substituting rice for orzo.

Often described as rice-shaped pasta, orzo is easily mistaken for short-grain arborio rice, which is the conventional ingredient in risotto. Orzo is, in fact, a classic Italian semolina-based pasta. But its neutral flavor and an al-dente texture do mirror rice. You can swap arborio rice for the same amount of orzo in any risotto recipe without changing any other ingredients. The only thing that changes is the interminably long cooking process.

Because, when it comes to adding the cooking liquid, you'll treat the orzo like pasta, pouring in the broth or water all at once. Then it simmers, while you stir, uncovered, for just five to eight minutes. Orzo will release its starches into the cooking water while also absorbing most of it, resulting in a decadently creamy risotto.

Precise proportions of liquid to pasta are more important for orzo risotto than most other pasta dishes where you can simply strain excess water. Recipes do vary, but on average they suggest about a one-to-three ratio of pasta to liquid. Just don't add too much, so that the orzo absorbs the liquid without overcooking. You can always add a splash more if it's too dry.