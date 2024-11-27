The 2 Cuts Of Meat You Should Be Marinating In Bourbon, According To An Expert

Meat and bourbon make a heavenly pair. Not only is this liquor a tasty way to unexpectedly upgrade your meaty lasagna, but it's also a great ingredient for giving your steak a nice char. However, when it comes to a bourbon marinade, there are some meats that will work better than others.

To get the lowdown on which types you should try, we turned to Michelle Wallace, chef, pitmaster, owner, and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co., who advises, "The best cuts of meat to marinate in bourbon are beef ribeyes and pork chops." She told Tasting Table, "The rich beef and fat that a ribeye has carries the flavor of bourbon well and a thick cut pork chop is so delicious with bourbon, but it also helps make it tender and juicy." In general, alcoholic beverages do help make meat nice and tender, since they break down collagen before you even get started cooking. This makes bourbon a perfect addition to pork chops, which can easily veer into dry territory if you're not careful. As far as the beef ribeyes go, it's ideal to pair bourbon with fatty meats to balance out the alcohol's sharp, sweet, and spicy notes.

