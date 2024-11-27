The 2 Cuts Of Meat You Should Be Marinating In Bourbon, According To An Expert
Meat and bourbon make a heavenly pair. Not only is this liquor a tasty way to unexpectedly upgrade your meaty lasagna, but it's also a great ingredient for giving your steak a nice char. However, when it comes to a bourbon marinade, there are some meats that will work better than others.
To get the lowdown on which types you should try, we turned to Michelle Wallace, chef, pitmaster, owner, and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co., who advises, "The best cuts of meat to marinate in bourbon are beef ribeyes and pork chops." She told Tasting Table, "The rich beef and fat that a ribeye has carries the flavor of bourbon well and a thick cut pork chop is so delicious with bourbon, but it also helps make it tender and juicy." In general, alcoholic beverages do help make meat nice and tender, since they break down collagen before you even get started cooking. This makes bourbon a perfect addition to pork chops, which can easily veer into dry territory if you're not careful. As far as the beef ribeyes go, it's ideal to pair bourbon with fatty meats to balance out the alcohol's sharp, sweet, and spicy notes.
Bourbon marinade tips for pork chops and ribeyes
Of course, you'll want to have more than just bourbon in your meat marinade. So what else should you include here? "My favorite ingredients to round a bourbon marinade are onions, garlic, thyme, and mustard with a touch of honey," says Wallace, adding, "It is a chef's kiss every time!" If you want an even deeper sweetener, go for brown sugar instead of honey, although you can also sub in maple syrup. For a tastily tangy touch, incorporate some balsamic vinegar, and for increased saltiness and umami, throw in a few dashes of soy sauce. We also love adding cola into bourbon marinades for its bright, sweet flavors and notes of vanilla and cinnamon.
When it comes time to marinate your meat, you'll want to avoid overdoing it, as too much of a good thing can cause your protein to speed right past tender and head into mushy territory. Don't let pork chops sit in your bourbon mixture for much longer than 12 hours, and pull your ribeyes out at the four-hour mark. Do toss any leftover marinade from the bag when you start cooking since it will be contaminated from the raw meat — but if you have extra that hasn't touched your protein, reduce it and make a glaze to pour over your finished product.