Bourbon Is The Unexpected Drink You Should Pair With Meaty Lasagna

Like tequila in Mexico or Champagne in France, bourbon is a true American spirit with strict guidelines as to its composition, aging, and place of production. While famous bourbon cocktails like Manhattans or mint juleps use mixers like bitters, herbs, and sugar to complement the sweet, spicy, and savory tasting notes, you can also pair bourbon with food for a mutual flavor enhancement. Lasagna is the unexpected dish that will make the perfect food pairing for bourbon.

By legal definition, American bourbon is predominantly corn whiskey that's aged in oak barrels with at least 40 percent alcohol by volume. Depending on the recipe, bourbon tasting notes include baking spices like clove, cinnamon, and nutmeg, sweet dessert flavors like caramel, vanilla, and chocolate, as well as savory nuts, spicy black pepper, and toasted oak. Bourbon's depth of flavor and warm, smooth finish will stand up to the creaminess of cheese or bechamel and the umami-richness of any ground beef and pork that make up lasagna's decadent layers.

Bourbon's complexity is a worthy match for the various layers of savory sauces and ingredients, many of which share similar tasting notes. Parmesan, for example, mirrors the nutty notes found in bourbon. Bourbon's peppery and toasted wood notes will enrich the sweet and savory flavors of cooked tomatoes and ground beef. A buttery, heavy bechamel sauce or ricotta layer will also benefit from the baking spice and peppery notes characteristic of bourbon's palate.