The 6 Best Bourbons To Use When Cooking, According To Chefs

While many of us grab whichever bourbon is handy when we cook with it, we wanted to know which bourbons chefs use. It turns out that most have a favorite and often don't use anything else. However, we also found that a lot of chefs guard their favorite cooking bourbon closely.

Luckily, we found several chefs willing to let us in on their favorite one to use for cooking — or second favorite, if they didn't want to divulge too many secrets. We got recommendations from chef Sara Salzinski from The Chopping Block, chef Caroline Barrett from Capital Cooks, chef Matt Finarelli from Red Jacket Cooking School, chef Matthew May from Matthew May's Teaching Kitchen, and chef Timothy J. Galloway form Old Bourbon Country Kitchen. All of the chefs we talked to either work for a cooking school that teaches bourbon cooking classes or they regularly make bourbon-infused dishes in the restaurant where they work. So, they know a thing or two about cooking with bourbon.

In all, the chefs we talked to offered up six bourbon brands they thought were among the best for cooking. If you already have one of these in your liquor cabinet, you're just a good recipe away from a tasty bourbon-infused meal.

