Is It Necessary To Wash Fruit With Baking Soda?

When you think too much about the germs, pesticides, and other yucky stuff on your fresh produce, you might never feel like biting into an apple again. Unfortunately, reported cases of foodborne illnesses associated with contamination from dangerous bacteria and viruses like salmonella, E.coli, and listeria have been increasing since 2024. This makes it more important than ever to learn food safety precautions that can protect you from illness.

You might have noticed a trend over the last few years of people claiming that washing strawberries or other fruit with baking soda removes dangerous germs. Baking soda is abrasive, which is why people swear by it as an all-natural cleaning agent. It doesn't contain any disinfecting or germ-killing powers, though, so it won't remove viruses and bacteria from your produce.

While baking soda is more effective than just using water at removing pesticide residue, it may actually be damaging to the skin of your fruit. According to a 2017 study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, researchers indicated that it took between 12-15 minutes to remove pesticide residue from apples when soaking them in baking soda and water. Apples have a tougher skin than some other fruits and vegetables, and they can better withstand the abrasiveness of baking soda. Fruit like berries and grapes have delicate skin that may degrade when in contact with baking soda for that long. Regardless of the skin type of the fruit you're cleaning, using baking soda alone doesn't remove contaminants and pathogens that can cause serious illnesses.