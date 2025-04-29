How To Wash Strawberries With Baking Soda

From biting into one fresh to pairing a bowl of them with homemade cream, it's hard to beat the juicy goodness of strawberries. There are so many creative ways to enjoy strawberries, all of them celebrating the fruit's summery bite and balance of sweetness and tartness. Unfortunately, strawberries often top the Environmental Working Group's annual "dirty dozen" list. Out of all produce, it's the fruit that contains the most pesticides. Of course, that doesn't have to mean we must suffer a dearth of strawberries. While it's a good idea to buy organic, that can be pricey. In this case, the real lifesaver is just knowing how to wash this fruit well — a game-changer on that front is baking soda.

Simply running cold water from your kitchen sink over strawberries for 10 to 20 seconds is effective at getting rid of the majority of pesticides' residue, but if you want to get closer to removing it all, take the extra step with this pantry staple. Add one teaspoon of baking soda and four cups of water to a bowl before soaking the berries for a few minutes. Afterward, rinse them under the faucet with that cold water, dry them, and enjoy your extra clean fruit. Since baking soda is an alkaline salt, it is just abrasive enough to scrub off what water alone misses, all without compromising the integrity of your fruit.