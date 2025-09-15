How To Freeze Whipped Instant Coffee For An Easy Grab-And-Go Morning Cuppa
Whipped coffee has really had its moment over the past few years. Also known as Dalgona coffee in reference to a Korean candy, the frothy drink went viral during the pandemic, and people have continued to add the simple recipe to their repertoires since. All it requires is whipping instant coffee with water and sugar, but the result is a delicious, creamy topping that can be paired with milk or water. And, best of all, you can prep it in advance for easy grab-and-go coffees all week long.
There are different versions of whipped coffees around the world, and Dalgona is one of the easiest to create. However, it can be time-consuming; if you don't have an electric mixer, you could end up beating the mixture for 15 minutes. But if you make a big batch at the start of the week, you can freeze it and simply scoop the mixture on top of the milk or water when ready to serve.
The texture might turn a little icy, but the taste will be the same, and it will last for up to one month in the freezer. Just make your whipped topping, transfer it to a sealed, freezer-friendly container, and store it. The sugar content will prevent the mixture from solidifying and it will instead take on an almost ice-cream-like consistency. Sounds delicious, right?
Meal prep whipped coffee with a large batch
Whipped coffee is prepared the same way whether it's being served fresh or frozen; all you need to do is increase the size of the batch. The recipe usually requires about 2 tablespoons each of instant coffee, sugar, and boiling water per serving, so just up it to ½ cup or 1 cup of each, depending on how much you'll use. Whisk it all together until it's thick, creamy, with a golden brown hue and peaks that resemble a bakery-worthy meringue.
If you don't have an electric mixer, a hand whisk works, and this unlikely coffee tool whips coffee like a charm. You can swap the sugar for maple syrup or add vanilla or cinnamon. Once it's ready, freeze and then add about one or two scoops to a glass of cold milk whenever you want (an ice cream scoop will portion it perfectly). Sip once it starts to melt, and use a straw to mix on the go.
You can use warm milk if you prefer, or opt for hot or cold water. Oat and nut milks pair well with the coffee, and some add syrups or whipped cream for an extra treat. For a richer mocha drink, add cocoa powder to the whipped coffee or chocolate syrup to the milk. Just don't leave the container out of the freezer for too long or it will start to liquefy.