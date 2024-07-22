The Unlikely Kitchen Tool That Whips Coffee Like A Charm

If you're in the mood for a whipped coffee but haven't got one of those nifty hand frothers, you need to rifle through your kitchen drawers and locate your mini strainer. This unlikely kitchen tool, that's traditionally used to strain loose tea leaves, can produce a rich and creamy foam with just a touch of elbow grease and a trio of common ingredients.

To get started take a plate with a raised lip or wide bowl and load it with the regular ingredients required to make a whipped coffee, including sugar, hot water, and ground coffee granules. Then place your mini strainer on top and begin moving it around the plate to help the coffee dissolve in the water and incorporate the sugar. Next, agitate the strainer across the surface area of the dish, moving it back and forth until the fluid thickens. Finally, continue to use the strainer to froth up the coffee paste until it increases in volume, looks glossy, and has a super-smooth texture.

While this technique will produce slightly different results than using a hand frother, the whipped coffee will have a delectably velvety consistency that's perfect for serving over ice and milk. Simply use a spatula to help you gather together and scrape all of that caffeinated goodness into your serving cup to assemble a scrumptious Dalgona coffee that (almost) tastes like it was made by a barista.