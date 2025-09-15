The Difference Between Cane And Beet Sugar, Explained

If you need to caramelize sugar for crème brûlée, you should use cane sugar. You should also use cane sugar if you are baking or cooking something that needs an added boost of sweetness or needs to retain a delicate flavor or texture — cane sugar has a sweeter and more complex flavor profile. You should use beet sugar if you are cooking or baking something that needs a little extra crisp or crunch, like crunchy chocolate chip cookies, peanut brittle, or kugel.

Cane sugar is less refined, so some chefs and bakers prefer it for its natural properties. Beet sugar requires immense amounts of water and pesticides for growth and it is highly refined after being harvested. This makes it less sustainable than cane sugar and harder to find in organic or GMO-free varieties. However, beet sugar is often used in vegan recipes, like pies and cornbread, because its refining process doesn't require the use of animal products or byproducts. Some cane sugar processing facilities use bone char to remove impurities and give the sugar its white color.

Ultimately, for everyday cooking and baking, the differences between the two sugars are so small that they can be used interchangeably. After tasting each sugar for yourself and trying it out in a recipe or two, you will quickly develop a preference for one over the other. The main differences to remember are the taste and refining process for each type of sugar.