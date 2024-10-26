Vegan butter is an ingredient that all plant-based bakers need to be familiar with. It's one of the closest measure-for-measure butter substitutes you're going to find that get you close to the taste and flavor of the "real thing." In other words, it won't send you scrambling for butter flavorings or extracts to try to replicate the same taste and mouthfeel as regular butter.

Pastry chef Ashley Drum makes her own sunflower-based vegan butter for her pies, and shares that "it has a unique but subtle flavor that adapts well to [abcV's] recipes." But her second favorite option is a butter brand named Tourlami. Though, this butter is only available for wholesale purchasing, so you're better off choosing a reputable vegan butter brand instead if you want to get your hands on some for your home kitchen.

The important thing to know about working with vegan butter is that it behaves like butter in some ways and not in others. For one, you'll need to pull it out of your fridge for a little bit so it comes up to room temperature before you start baking with it. But if you're working with a low-oil vegan butter, you may find that it comes out with a stodgy crust because the consistency isn't perfect. High-oil vegan butter, as a result, is more ideal for baking pie crust with.

