This Roasted Lamb Dish Will Be The Star Of Your Rosh Hashanah Spread

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish holiday celebrating the beginning of a new year, is celebrated with a table full of symbolic foods. Perhaps the most recognizable is challah, a round, braided loaf meant to symbolize the infinity of years and seasons. Other options may include pomegranates, dates, leeks, and a fruit called quince — but what every table is sure to include is a plate full of apples and honey. The apples, dipped in honey, represent the hope for a sweet and prosperous new year. It's a simple — but delicious — tradition full of good fortune.

Among the many small plates, fruits, and sides on the Rosh Hashanah table, you'll also likely find a hearty main. On Rosh Hashanah, the head of the year, it's common to find the head of a fish or ram, representing the Torah verse that reads, "God shall place you as the head, and not as the tail," indicating a year led with strength and integrity. Because ram isn't readily available in the States, lamb or sheep is often used instead, usually also including the shoulder to provide more meat for serving. In this recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn, lamb shoulder is slow-roasted in low heat until pull-apart tender, then slathered with apple butter and caramelized to a sweet-and-savory crust. The result is a shreddable roast that pairs well with challah, kugel, honey-roasted carrots, and pomegranate-laced salads — and of course, with plenty of extra apple butter.