The Best Cut Of Lamb To Slow Cook, According To An Executive Chef

If you want to start cooking lamb at home, slow cooking is a good method to start with — after all, slow cooking is fairly hands-off while also ensuring that the meat turns out tender and flavorful. But what cut of lamb is best for slow cooking? To find out, Tasting Table spoke with an executive chef, Wissam Baki of Amal, a modern Lebanese restaurant in Miami, Florida.

When it comes to slow cooking lamb, Baki suggests the shoulder, leg, neck chops, or shanks. Baki explains, "These parts can sometimes be tougher and require additional cooking time. Slow cooking allows them to become more tender, soft, and juicy." If you want to try slow cooking one of these suggested cuts, Tasting Table has recipes for slow cooker leg of lamb, slow-braised lamb shanks, and slow-cooked lamb shoulder to get you started.

Meanwhile, there are a few cuts of lamb that Baki tends to avoid slow cooking, such as the tenderloin lean meat. Also, in some cases, he decides to cook the leg a different way even though it also works for slow cooking. Baki says, "I prefer to cook [them] in small portions, such as in steak or kebab cubes, for a fast and juicy result."