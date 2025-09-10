We Tasted Every General Mills Monster Cereal, And Only One Put Us In The Halloween Spirit

The Franken Berry cereal is a vibrant pink-hued cereal that is supposed to be a strawberry frosted cereal with monster marshmallows. There's a barely there fruit scent on the nose, which correlates with the overall flavor profile. Unfortunately, there isn't much flavor except corn. I like corn flakes and would simply pick that up if I wanted corn-flavored cereal. No need for the absurdly bright monster version. The marshmallows are nice, though, offering sweetness that the cereal itself doesn't have.

With the addition of milk, the corniness isn't as prominent because you get a bit of richness from the dairy. But still, there's nothing too notable or compelling in the taste of the cereal. It's mainly milk, corn, and marshmallow. The milk has an extremely light shade of pink after sitting in the cereal, which is fun.

When dry, the cereal is quite crunchy, while the marshmallows have a mild initial crispness that quickly dissipates. Once you add dairy (or your favorite plant milk), the cereal softens slightly but still offers a crunch. The marshmallows, on the other hand, soften and attain an almost slimy exterior (not in a bad way, that just how I'd describe it), while the inside still has the slight bite — this texture is the same for all three cereals, so I won't mention it again.

Overall, there's not much to taste in the Franken Berry cereal. I wanted more fruitiness and more strawberry, but it did not deliver.