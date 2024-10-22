General Mills' Friends-Themed Cereal Is Flavored Like Your Central Perk Order
CORRECTION 10/22/24: A previous version of this article said the "Friends" cereal would be available at retailers nationwide. The cereal will be available at Walmart locations across the U.S.
Pop culture aficionados and breakfast cereal devotees, get excited. Two limited-edition cereals are hitting shelves soon that will certainly serve up some nostalgia with every bowl. In a press release shared with Tasting Table, General Mills announced it is releasing a new "Friends"-themed cereal and revival of a 1960s favorite, Twinkles cereal.
In honor of the 30th anniversary of the beloved '90s sitcom "Friends," General Mills and Warner Bros. have partnered to offer a cereal inspired by the flavors of the "Friends"-favorite hangout, Central Perk. According to the release, the crunchy, flaked wheat cereal is flavored with notes of vanilla and coffee that are meant to evoke latte vibes, similar to what you might order at the iconic coffeeshop. Starting in December, boxes of "Friends" cereal will be available at Walmart locations nationwide with a price tag of $3.99.
General Mills is also bringing back Twinkles cereal
"Friends" cereal is certainly a nod to all the '90s kids. However, General Mills isn't stopping there. December also brings with it a timewarp back to the 1960s, as fan-favorite Twinkles cereal will soon be reappearing on shelves as well for a limited time. This sweetened corn cereal offers a blend of both butter cookie and vanilla flavors. And with retro art featuring Twinkles' classic elephant mascot and a vintage vibe akin to that of an old Disney cartoon, the cereal box is a collector's item in and of itself.
General Mills has been quick to jump on recent trends such as miniaturizing its classic cereals, like the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Minis available on Amazon, but there's something to be said for reaching back in time to bring old favorites into a new light. Twinkles cereal will also be available at Walmart and priced at $4.93 starting the first week of December.