General Mills' Friends-Themed Cereal Is Flavored Like Your Central Perk Order

CORRECTION 10/22/24: A previous version of this article said the "Friends" cereal would be available at retailers nationwide. The cereal will be available at Walmart locations across the U.S.

Pop culture aficionados and breakfast cereal devotees, get excited. Two limited-edition cereals are hitting shelves soon that will certainly serve up some nostalgia with every bowl. In a press release shared with Tasting Table, General Mills announced it is releasing a new "Friends"-themed cereal and revival of a 1960s favorite, Twinkles cereal.

In honor of the 30th anniversary of the beloved '90s sitcom "Friends," General Mills and Warner Bros. have partnered to offer a cereal inspired by the flavors of the "Friends"-favorite hangout, Central Perk. According to the release, the crunchy, flaked wheat cereal is flavored with notes of vanilla and coffee that are meant to evoke latte vibes, similar to what you might order at the iconic coffeeshop. Starting in December, boxes of "Friends" cereal will be available at Walmart locations nationwide with a price tag of $3.99.