A confection with complicated origins, tres leches cake is nonetheless a delicious dessert that can be made easily and enjoyed by many. The most prominent ingredient of a tres leches cake recipe is the three different types of milk used, typically a combination of whole milk, condensed milk, and evaporated milk. Give your next tres leches cake an upgraded fit for a Saturday morning breakfast by combining the whole milk element with your favorite cereal. Of the many creative ways to use breakfast cereal, making your own infused cereal milk will add an entirely new layer of flavor and fun to your tres leches cake.

Cereal milk is a great addition to a variety of desserts including chess pie recipes and much more. It's easy to make and allows you to pick your favorite flavors for a fully customized version of a tres leches cake. Simply select one of the best breakfast cereals and mix ½ cup of the cereal into your milk mixture. Let it infuse for at least 30 minutes to ensure the flavors are fully integrated before straining out the cereal and proceeding with adding the cereal milk into your tres leches cake batter. With so many cereals to choose from, the only limit is your own imagination.