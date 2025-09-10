Review: Subway's Fresh Fit Sandwiches Could Use Some More 'Wow' Factor

Did anyone else spontaneously spout the "Subway, eat fresh!" jingle as a kid? Oh ... just me? Perhaps it was such a semi-regular outburst because of the chokehold the chain had on my childhood. My dad and I would take the Metro into his office in D.C. on long summer days (I was under the guise I had a job, but I'm sure he was just giving my mom a break) and, in lieu of packing lunch, we'd walk down to the corner Subway store around noon. I don't frequent the chain as much in my adulthood; when a sandwich craving hits, I'm more likely to make my own Italian sub. Still, the brand — ever-adapting to the whims of modern diners — endures, and its latest venture offers a one-way ticket to protein land.

September 10 heralds a new Subway era that sees the chain going back to its roots in a way. Subway is launching a Fresh Fit menu which, as its name would suggest, promises to serve up health-conscious subs that any consumer can feel good about eating. Four new sandwiches are gracing the lineup, so of course I had to give them a try. I was met with a mixed bag of offerings — while I downed one sandwich without hesitation, a couple others left me thinking I could have made something tastier at home. Want to know how the new sandos stack up? Stay tuned to find out.