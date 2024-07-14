Skip This Subway Sandwich And Make A Better Version At Home
All Subway sandwiches are not created equal — and that's okay. There's something for everyone, and if your something just doesn't hit the spot, you can always make it at home. That's our recommendation when it comes to the Homestyle Chicken Salad Wrap, which took last place when we ranked 12 Subway sandwiches. The wrap itself isn't terrible; it's just not very notable. The sandwich is heavy on chicken and mayo, and missing mix-ins to cut through the richness. The added veggies didn't do much to elevate the flavor or texture. This is one sandwich that you can skip buying from the sandwich chain and make a way better version yourself.
A homemade cranberry and pecan chicken salad adds much-needed sweetness and bite to plain chicken salad, making it leagues above Subway's version. It's also simple to make, relying on rotisserie chicken to eliminate the need to cook anything. The ingredients are combined in a bowl and the whole thing comes together in under 10 minutes. The chicken salad can be eaten on its own, but to curb your Subway craving, add it to your favorite wrap and enjoy. The Subway wraps, including the Homestyle Chicken Salad, are served on lavash-style flatbread, so you can recreate the wrap at home with store-bought lavash. If you're fresh out of lavash, just use regular flatbread, naan, or pita.
Better chicken options at Subway
Making chicken salad at home is easy enough, but if you'd rather grab a Subway sandwich, there are other chicken options that are better than the Homestyle wrap. In our taste test, which covered the newest wraps and sandwiches, we ranked the Honey Mustard Chicken wrap and Elite Chicken Bacon Ranch at numbers four and five respectively. Both are worth checking out thanks to their well-rounded flavors and balance of chicken, sauce, and fillings. The honey mustard version comes on the chain's new flatbread, though any Subway sandwiches can be made with the Middle Eastern-inspired bread.
As far as old standbys, Subway's menu includes Oven Roasted Chicken and Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki sandwiches. Reviews for both are a bit mixed, but they are mainstays with plenty of fans. And, because Subway sandwiches are infinitely customizable, you can get your chicken fix with whatever toppings, sauces, and bread you desire. The variety of veggies and sauces available, plus other menu additions like the new $3 Dippers and the viral Footlong Cookie, ensure you can create a personalized and satisfying meal to go along with your chicken sandwich.