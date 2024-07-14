Skip This Subway Sandwich And Make A Better Version At Home

All Subway sandwiches are not created equal — and that's okay. There's something for everyone, and if your something just doesn't hit the spot, you can always make it at home. That's our recommendation when it comes to the Homestyle Chicken Salad Wrap, which took last place when we ranked 12 Subway sandwiches. The wrap itself isn't terrible; it's just not very notable. The sandwich is heavy on chicken and mayo, and missing mix-ins to cut through the richness. The added veggies didn't do much to elevate the flavor or texture. This is one sandwich that you can skip buying from the sandwich chain and make a way better version yourself.

A homemade cranberry and pecan chicken salad adds much-needed sweetness and bite to plain chicken salad, making it leagues above Subway's version. It's also simple to make, relying on rotisserie chicken to eliminate the need to cook anything. The ingredients are combined in a bowl and the whole thing comes together in under 10 minutes. The chicken salad can be eaten on its own, but to curb your Subway craving, add it to your favorite wrap and enjoy. The Subway wraps, including the Homestyle Chicken Salad, are served on lavash-style flatbread, so you can recreate the wrap at home with store-bought lavash. If you're fresh out of lavash, just use regular flatbread, naan, or pita.