The Overpowering Subway Sauce We'll Never Order Again

The abundant filling in a footlong sub may be the USP of a Subway sandwich, but the right sauce is the ultimate sidekick. If you're a creature of habit and always stick to the same order, it might be time to switch things up a little by requesting a sauce you haven't tried before. After all, customizing a six-inch cheesesteak by loading it up with an assortment of veggies and sauces is one of the best things about making a visit. Having said that, there's one overpowering Subway sauce we reckon you should avoid: yellow mustard.

The loser in our list of 12 Subway sauces, ranked worst to best, this condiment was simply too vinegary and tart for our liking, and frankly, we'd never order it again. Paired with Italian herb and cheese bread, turkey, provolone, lettuce, and tomatoes, the mustard overpowered the other ingredients in our sandwich and detracted from their natural flavors. Call us picky, but we reckon a sauce should enhance, rather than mask, the taste of a sandwich filling so every bite has a nuance of flavor instead of a sour punch. Vinegar is a key ingredient in yellow mustard, so there's really no way of getting away from its tangy quality in its entirety, but Subway's version was too harsh. Indeed, the chain's yellow mustard contains vinegar as the first ingredient, followed by water, mustard seed, salt, turmeric, paprika, spice, natural flavors, and garlic powder.