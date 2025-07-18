The Overpowering Subway Sauce We'll Never Order Again
The abundant filling in a footlong sub may be the USP of a Subway sandwich, but the right sauce is the ultimate sidekick. If you're a creature of habit and always stick to the same order, it might be time to switch things up a little by requesting a sauce you haven't tried before. After all, customizing a six-inch cheesesteak by loading it up with an assortment of veggies and sauces is one of the best things about making a visit. Having said that, there's one overpowering Subway sauce we reckon you should avoid: yellow mustard.
The loser in our list of 12 Subway sauces, ranked worst to best, this condiment was simply too vinegary and tart for our liking, and frankly, we'd never order it again. Paired with Italian herb and cheese bread, turkey, provolone, lettuce, and tomatoes, the mustard overpowered the other ingredients in our sandwich and detracted from their natural flavors. Call us picky, but we reckon a sauce should enhance, rather than mask, the taste of a sandwich filling so every bite has a nuance of flavor instead of a sour punch. Vinegar is a key ingredient in yellow mustard, so there's really no way of getting away from its tangy quality in its entirety, but Subway's version was too harsh. Indeed, the chain's yellow mustard contains vinegar as the first ingredient, followed by water, mustard seed, salt, turmeric, paprika, spice, natural flavors, and garlic powder.
Subway's honey mustard is better than the yellow mustard
While a touch of tang in a quality mustard can counterbalance the creaminess of heavy ingredients, like mozzarella or provolone, and lend mellow proteins, like chicken, a hint of warmth, Subway's yellow mustard simply wasn't up to par. We'd advise that you top your hoagie with the fast food chain's honey mustard sauce instead. Taking third place in our ranking, this condiment boasted a pleasant sweetness teamed with an earthy hit of heat. No doubt, it was the honey which downplayed the tart quality of the vinegar in the mustard, producing a balanced sauce that complemented the turkey and cheese in our sammie (we ordered the same sandwich and simply switched the sauce each time to make sure our taste test was fair).
However, if you're mad about mustard and adore its biting character, we'd advise that you take your sammie home and top it with the winner in our list of 10 yellow mustard brands, ranked worst to best, Heinz yellow mustard. Perfect for cutting through fatty deli meats with its tang, this sunshine-bright condiment was remarkably thick and flavorful. Otherwise, stay in store and request a schmear of Baja chipotle, the winner in our ranking. This pale orange sauce had a savory depth, spicy kick, and rich, smoky note that would sing on almost any sub.