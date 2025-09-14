Starbucks Baristas Wish You Would Stop Ordering Iced Drinks This Way

From a flat white made with half skim milk and half non-dairy milk for a customer who was "only a little lactose intolerant" to a lemon ginger tea with Tabasco sauce, the orders baristas share in the r/barista subreddit only get weirder and weirder. But, while it's true they see their fair share of unusual orders, and that most make for harmless after-shift stories, Starbucks baristas wish people would stop ordering shaken iced drinks without the ice.

There's a whole list of customizations Starbucks baristas wish you'd stop ordering. But, while the consensus seems to be that they're happy to accommodate simple requests like an ice-free latte or Starbucks cold brew, the headaches start when it comes to ordering shaken drinks without the ice. That's because ice is what stabilizes the pressure inside of the shaker and, without it, it can explode with hot espresso — putting the baristas at risk of being burnt.

What about asking for your coffee shaken with ice, but served without it? That's a pain too. "We don't have training in how to measure for strained drinks. We don't have training on what tools to use to ensure a strained drink has been fully strained with no ice in the cup. There is no policy anywhere that indicates I should strain a drink... and when a customer asks for something outside of our standards, we are allowed and expected to say no," explains u/OneRoseDark.