Starbucks Baristas Wish You Would Stop Ordering Iced Drinks This Way
From a flat white made with half skim milk and half non-dairy milk for a customer who was "only a little lactose intolerant" to a lemon ginger tea with Tabasco sauce, the orders baristas share in the r/barista subreddit only get weirder and weirder. But, while it's true they see their fair share of unusual orders, and that most make for harmless after-shift stories, Starbucks baristas wish people would stop ordering shaken iced drinks without the ice.
There's a whole list of customizations Starbucks baristas wish you'd stop ordering. But, while the consensus seems to be that they're happy to accommodate simple requests like an ice-free latte or Starbucks cold brew, the headaches start when it comes to ordering shaken drinks without the ice. That's because ice is what stabilizes the pressure inside of the shaker and, without it, it can explode with hot espresso — putting the baristas at risk of being burnt.
What about asking for your coffee shaken with ice, but served without it? That's a pain too. "We don't have training in how to measure for strained drinks. We don't have training on what tools to use to ensure a strained drink has been fully strained with no ice in the cup. There is no policy anywhere that indicates I should strain a drink... and when a customer asks for something outside of our standards, we are allowed and expected to say no," explains u/OneRoseDark.
Starbucks baristas are on to the no ice ordering hack
There is an entire list of tips for ordering iced coffee at Starbucks – and removing the ice isn't typically one of them. Beyond the practical challenges of preparing a shaken drink without ice, there's another reason why baristas find customers who order even regular iced coffee drinks without the ice annoying: Most of the time, it's just a clever hack for them to get more coffee for less money.
While most baristas will accommodate a simple request, such as an iced latte without the ice, what annoys them usually happens after the drink is made. Starbucks baristas often come across customers who will ask for the cup to be topped up with extra milk after asking for it without ice. For some baristas, what might seem like a small ask doesn't justify the additional work or disruption of workflow.
For many baristas, it's less about store policy and more about whether the extra work is worth what the customer gains. "I get you want the extra coffee, but if 2 ounces means that much, make your coffee at home," one particular angry barista points out in the r/barista subreddit. To avoid being that person, you can take them up on their offer with copycat Starbucks recipes.