Make Your Soups More Satisfying With This Affordable, Low-Effort Shortcut

As the seasons change from summer to fall, you're probably starting to ramp up your soup rotation. If you want to beef up the soups themselves, you can do so with the help of frozen hash browns. Not only are they pre-peeled, sliced, and cooked, but they're also an affordable way to bulk up your soup and make it more filling.

Potatoes are a hearty starch that you'll find in many stews and soups already, but hashbrowns take the prep work out of any recipe. Plus, hashbrowns are versatile enough to be used as the base of a soup, a flavor booster, thickening agent, or even just a crispy garnish. Potatoes are earthy and savory, providing a delicious flavorful foundation for all kinds of veggies, meat, and fish. Potatoes also contain a wealth of starches to release into the broth of your soup, effectively thickening it.

Hashbrowns, whether shredded or cubed, are small enough to cook quickly, so you can make a hearty and satisfying soup in less than 30 minutes. If you're looking for a quality hash-brown brand, Ore-Ida is our all-time favorite. Plus, you can buy various different types of hashbrowns under the Ore-Ida brand name for various textures and creative uses.