How To Create Extra Storage Space In Your Kitchen Cabinets Using A Simple Ikea Bathroom Product

Kitchen cupboards can get so cluttered that it's impossible to know what you have and what you don't. Finding storage solutions for cabinets makes it so much easier to find what you need when you're making a meal. We've found a simple, no-drill solution for kitchen cabinet clutter using an affordable Ikea product that you can stick right on the inside of the doors – a clever kitchen storage space you may be ignoring.

TISKEN baskets are a cheap Ikea product that instantly upgrades pantry storage. They come in different sizes and shapes, and the cost ranges from $6.99 to $8.99, making them a super budget-conscious storage option for small kitchens. Each white plastic basket uses two suction cups that allow them to stick to hard surfaces like tile and glass. However, some shoppers note that the suction cups are strong enough to support attaching them to the inside of your kitchen cabinet doors as well.

Once attached, they can be used to store pot lids, Tupperware lids, small packets of sauce or condiments, and anything else that is relatively small and lightweight. They are easy to install, offer a wide range of storage possibilities, and can be arranged in any configuration depending upon the size of your cabinets and your needs. Best of all, the baskets' minimalist, all-white design allows you to integrate them into any kitchen decor.