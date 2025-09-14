How To Create Extra Storage Space In Your Kitchen Cabinets Using A Simple Ikea Bathroom Product
Kitchen cupboards can get so cluttered that it's impossible to know what you have and what you don't. Finding storage solutions for cabinets makes it so much easier to find what you need when you're making a meal. We've found a simple, no-drill solution for kitchen cabinet clutter using an affordable Ikea product that you can stick right on the inside of the doors – a clever kitchen storage space you may be ignoring.
TISKEN baskets are a cheap Ikea product that instantly upgrades pantry storage. They come in different sizes and shapes, and the cost ranges from $6.99 to $8.99, making them a super budget-conscious storage option for small kitchens. Each white plastic basket uses two suction cups that allow them to stick to hard surfaces like tile and glass. However, some shoppers note that the suction cups are strong enough to support attaching them to the inside of your kitchen cabinet doors as well.
Once attached, they can be used to store pot lids, Tupperware lids, small packets of sauce or condiments, and anything else that is relatively small and lightweight. They are easy to install, offer a wide range of storage possibilities, and can be arranged in any configuration depending upon the size of your cabinets and your needs. Best of all, the baskets' minimalist, all-white design allows you to integrate them into any kitchen decor.
Tips for using Ikea's TISKEN baskets in your kitchen
Like Ikea's customizable shelving units, which are great for pantry makeovers, it's easy to use TISKEN baskets to create your own storage configurations. They are shallow enough that your cabinet doors will still close as long as you have six to seven inches of interior clearance. They are available as an 11-inch-wide and 6 ¾-inch-deep storage basket, an 11 ¾-inch-wide and 7 ¾-inch-deep corner basket, and a smaller 7-inch-deep basket (meant to be a toothbrush holder) that is perfect for storing condiment packets, plastic silverware, chopsticks, and other mini items.
To maximize adhesion of the suction cups on your cabinet doors, start by cleaning the surface thoroughly with rubbing alcohol. When the surface is completely dry, get the suction cups slightly wet and then follow Ikea's instructions for attaching them by using firm pressure to activate the suction effect.
In addition to using these helpful storage caddies inside of cupboard and pantry doors, you can also use them near your kitchen sink to store sponges, soap, and dish brushes. Install some on tiled kitchen surfaces away from heat to store kitchen utensils or spice jars. Along with the TISKEN baskets, these BEKVÄM Ikea kitchen racks can be used to organize more than just spices. They can be put up on pantry doors, walls, and cupboard doors, and used to store supplies like sponges, rubber gloves, dishwasher pods, kitchen utensils, kitchen towels, and more.