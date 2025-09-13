This Key Kitchen Decorating Strategy Will Make Or Break Your Aesthetic

Home renovation shows might make you think that kitchen redesigns should be done in one fell swoop. In reality (as opposed to reality TV), this approach can produce a room that makes you feel underwhelmed instead of wowed. We spoke with interior designer Artem Kropovinsky, Founder and Principal Designer of Arsight, to get the scoop on a better strategy that leads to a more polished kitchen.

"When decorating, you may purchase all major items at once to make the kitchen look complete immediately," Kropovinsky said. "However, adding smaller items gradually, like small decor, can make it look more personal and lived-in." It's understandable if you're anxious to see the final result of your renovation, but unless you're very lucky, you won't immediately find a bunch of decorations you 100 percent love. Pacing yourself allows you to discover items you truly want to commit to, rather than trendy trinkets you buy just to fill space.

Patience is especially important when designing the retro kitchen of your dreams or learning how to design a country kitchen. Aesthetics like these rely on well-worn, authentic-looking items that take time to hunt down, like true vintage cookware and old-fashioned lighting. Hastily choosing fixtures that are too modern or merely mimic the vintage look creates an atmosphere that feels fake. If you have no idea how to start searching for decor the right way, we have more expert advice that can help.