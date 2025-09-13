This Key Kitchen Decorating Strategy Will Make Or Break Your Aesthetic
Home renovation shows might make you think that kitchen redesigns should be done in one fell swoop. In reality (as opposed to reality TV), this approach can produce a room that makes you feel underwhelmed instead of wowed. We spoke with interior designer Artem Kropovinsky, Founder and Principal Designer of Arsight, to get the scoop on a better strategy that leads to a more polished kitchen.
"When decorating, you may purchase all major items at once to make the kitchen look complete immediately," Kropovinsky said. "However, adding smaller items gradually, like small decor, can make it look more personal and lived-in." It's understandable if you're anxious to see the final result of your renovation, but unless you're very lucky, you won't immediately find a bunch of decorations you 100 percent love. Pacing yourself allows you to discover items you truly want to commit to, rather than trendy trinkets you buy just to fill space.
Patience is especially important when designing the retro kitchen of your dreams or learning how to design a country kitchen. Aesthetics like these rely on well-worn, authentic-looking items that take time to hunt down, like true vintage cookware and old-fashioned lighting. Hastily choosing fixtures that are too modern or merely mimic the vintage look creates an atmosphere that feels fake. If you have no idea how to start searching for decor the right way, we have more expert advice that can help.
More tips for carefully decorating your kitchen over time
Designer Isabella Migliarese of Theodore B. Interiors agrees with Kropovinsky's advice. One of her tips for designing a rustic-style kitchen is to "collect decor over time ... through antique markets, estate sales, [or] online finds through Facebook marketplace." Limiting yourself to brand-new decor from major brands closes you off from unique finds that you may enjoy a lot more. Secondhand vendors have a broader selection, not to mention you might score valuable vintage kitchen decor items for a discount.
What should you look for when collecting decorations? For starters, functionality should never be glazed over. One of the biggest mistakes to avoid when picking kitchen decor is buying fixtures that look nice, but don't suit your lifestyle or the room's layout. Shopping for beautiful yet functional appliances, cookware, storage, and lighting takes lots of time and consideration, but leads to a nicer, neater kitchen.
High-quality, durable materials are also great to look for. Instead of speed-buying cheap plastic decorations, hunt down ceramic dishes or fancy bar glasses that you'll be proud to show off.
Lastly, use items that reflect your personality and interests for a kitchen that feels uniquely yours. Look for nice frames for photos, display travel souvenirs and sentimental trinkets instead of generic doodads, and ask family members for heirlooms that would otherwise be collecting dust in the attic. You'll be glad you didn't rush your redesign for the sake of a dramatic reveal.