8 Absolute Best Fast Food Pumpkin Items To Try In Fall 2025

Fall is creeping around the corner and will be here before we know it. Depending on where you live, you may notice cooler temperatures, and if you're lucky, you might have already dusted off your sweater from the back of your closet. That hasn't happened yet where I'm based in the San Diego area, but I can feel it getting closer. To give myself a seasonal mood booster, I set out to try some pumpkin fast food products. I also wanted to make sure I'm prepared when the cozy fall season kicks off.

I was a little surprised at the narrow selection. While some places are offering other flavor profiles this year — like the Sonic Salted Caramel Toffee Iced Coffee — some fast food places have removed certain items entirely — no more Starbucks Pumpkin Scones (oh, the horror!). However, here are a handful of the favorites that I tried.