How To Reheat McDonald's Pies For First-Bite Flavor

It happens: A sudden visit to McDonald's results in an order that is an eyes-bigger-than-stomach moment. Now you are faced with an apple pie in a package that you can't find the space to consume on the spot. Rest assured that you can take that wrapped-up sweet treat home to enjoy later on without having to sacrifice texture or taste.

Advertisement

Instead of chowing down on a hardened hunk of a sugar-coated crust, take time to place that baby into an air fryer or oven. You'll want to first remove the pie from its package and set it in a preheated oven around 300 degrees Fahrenheit. After a few minutes, your sugary order will return to its intended gooey, chewy state. You can use an air fryer in a similar way, and your pie will only need three to five minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. The center of the pie should be bubbly and gooey, and you'll want to let the pie rest for a minute to cool slightly before digging in.