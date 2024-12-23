How To Reheat McDonald's Pies For First-Bite Flavor
It happens: A sudden visit to McDonald's results in an order that is an eyes-bigger-than-stomach moment. Now you are faced with an apple pie in a package that you can't find the space to consume on the spot. Rest assured that you can take that wrapped-up sweet treat home to enjoy later on without having to sacrifice texture or taste.
Instead of chowing down on a hardened hunk of a sugar-coated crust, take time to place that baby into an air fryer or oven. You'll want to first remove the pie from its package and set it in a preheated oven around 300 degrees Fahrenheit. After a few minutes, your sugary order will return to its intended gooey, chewy state. You can use an air fryer in a similar way, and your pie will only need three to five minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. The center of the pie should be bubbly and gooey, and you'll want to let the pie rest for a minute to cool slightly before digging in.
Save surviving snacks at home
With over 250 million baked hot apple pies sold each year in the U.S., we know there are some pies that are not eaten until later, yet biting into one of these should deliver a crunchy yet pillowy dessert that gives way to a juicy, moist filling, not a brittle, cardboard-like experience that is cold to the touch. With one of our re-heating methods in mind, you may want to pick up an extra order the next time you visit McDonald's. These pieces of pie can be kept wrapped for a few days in the fridge or frozen to extend their lifespan by a couple of days or several months, respectively. Plus, when enjoyed in the comfort of your own home, you can pile on scoops of your favorite ice cream to serve on top of the pie, a-la-mode style, without fearing judgment from other diners.
This air fryer technique can also work with other McDonald's orders, like French fries, Mozzarella dippers, or even a burger. Why settle for any old, cold snack when you can enjoy your previously ordered McDonald's food in a much warmer state? Here's to thrifty, tasty purchases.