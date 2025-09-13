Why This Popular Beef Jerky Brand Didn't Even Come Close To Being Our Favorite

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're headed out on a camping trip or just reaching for a quick and easy snack, beef jerky is a protein-packed addition to your regular meal routine. Typically made using top round or eye of round cuts, it's no surprise that the store-bought beef jerky expensive. To know you're getting the best value for your money, Tasting Table thoroughly researched and ranked popular beef jerky brands and the results were, in some ways, quite surprising. Rounding out the bottom two choices were Walmart's Signature Select brand and the widely-marketed Jack Link's Original Beef Jerky, which sadly misses the mark in just about every way other than brand awareness.

Per Tasting Table's estimations, though the name is familiar, the taste and texture of the Jack Link's jerky are both lacking and sadly comparable to the Signature Select offering, which was dubbed the worst beef jerky brand. With a tough and chewy consistency and added sugar amounting to an unpleasantly sweet flavor, this is one brand better left on the shelf.

There are many schools of thought as to what makes the best beef jerky and, accordingly, plenty of different varieties and preparation methods. When it comes to store-bought brands, finding a solid choice of a standard original flavor shouldn't be too tall of an order provided you know what you do and don't like. Barring that, you can always make your own beef jerky at home for a fully customized batch.