Why This Popular Beef Jerky Brand Didn't Even Come Close To Being Our Favorite
Whether you're headed out on a camping trip or just reaching for a quick and easy snack, beef jerky is a protein-packed addition to your regular meal routine. Typically made using top round or eye of round cuts, it's no surprise that the store-bought beef jerky expensive. To know you're getting the best value for your money, Tasting Table thoroughly researched and ranked popular beef jerky brands and the results were, in some ways, quite surprising. Rounding out the bottom two choices were Walmart's Signature Select brand and the widely-marketed Jack Link's Original Beef Jerky, which sadly misses the mark in just about every way other than brand awareness.
Per Tasting Table's estimations, though the name is familiar, the taste and texture of the Jack Link's jerky are both lacking and sadly comparable to the Signature Select offering, which was dubbed the worst beef jerky brand. With a tough and chewy consistency and added sugar amounting to an unpleasantly sweet flavor, this is one brand better left on the shelf.
There are many schools of thought as to what makes the best beef jerky and, accordingly, plenty of different varieties and preparation methods. When it comes to store-bought brands, finding a solid choice of a standard original flavor shouldn't be too tall of an order provided you know what you do and don't like. Barring that, you can always make your own beef jerky at home for a fully customized batch.
Here are some better beef jerky options
Jack Link's Original Beef Jerky is far from fantastic and consumers have voiced their negative opinions far and wide across the internet. With reviews bashing its oddly gelatinous-like texture, malodorous smell, and questions of whether or not it's made from actual beef, the well-known brand has much to answer for. Despite its prevalence among grocery store aisles and mini mart shelves, Jack Link's simply isn't the quality of beef jerky that true connoisseurs deserve.
For one, beef jerky is supposed to have a generally dry consistency and some bite to it. If it practically disintegrates upon first bite or tastes overly mushy, you'll want to look elsewhere. Further, while many store-bought brands include flavors like teriyaki or brown sugar, adding an excessive amount of sugar turns a savory jerky into a bizarre candy-like treat that won't be pleasing to most palates.
If you're looking for a better beef jerky, try a brand like Country Archer Beef Jerky, which took the top spot in Tasting Table's rankings. You can also prepare a homemade batch in the oven at home using all your favorite ingredients and flavors. Just be sure to read our safety tips for making your own homemade beef jerky. Rather than despair over a sub-par brand, look elsewhere for a filling and fulfilling treat.