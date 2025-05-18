The Worst Beef Jerky Brand Tastes Like Plastic

Despite the booming protein bar industry, for which we've taste-tested a whopping 19 brands, beef jerky is certainly one of the oldest high-protein snacks. And in our modern and convenient world, you can pick up a package of beef jerky from the snack aisle of your local grocery store. If you don't have a favorite beef jerky brand, we ranked 6 beef jerky brands to help you pick the best one. That said, the beef jerky brand you should definitely not pick is Signature Select Original Beef Jerky.

We based our ranking on criteria like texture and taste, favoring a softer, tender texture and a more savory, umami-rich flavor profile. Signature Select landed in last place because its taste and texture landed at the other end of the spectrum from the characteristics we value. Don't get us wrong, Signature Select's beef jerky isn't inedible by any means, and it is one of the more affordable options. The main source of our disappointment lies in the copious amount of sugar used to season the beef. While sugar is a common ingredient in beef jerky recipes, including our own, it gave Signature Select's beef jerky an unpleasantly sweet aftertaste that interfered with the savory, saltiness we were looking for. Worse than the flavor, however, is the plasticky glaze the sugar creates. The jerky already has one of the toughest consistencies, and the plastic-like glaze makes it that much harder to chew.