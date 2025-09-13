This Italian Chain Has Nearly 200 Locations Across The US, But Here's Why We Ranked It The Worst

There's no denying that Italian cuisine is one of the world's favorites. In the US, Italian American restaurants can be found in every town and city. Italian chain restaurants are a fusion not just of Italian and American food but of the mom and pop Italian restaurants of old with the American business model. We set out to try as many Italian restaurant chains to see which ones are worth putting on your rotation of comforting dinners. We ranked each Italian chain on the quality of its food, and while we were impressed with many of the chains, the Italian chain we ranked the worst is Fazoli's.

Fazoli's stands out from the competition with a fast food, counter service format. The menu has all the familiar favorites, like pizza, salad, and pasta dishes, not to mention family meal packages that come with multiple dishes, similar to what you'd find at Popeye's or KFC. While cheap prices and fast service are appealing, the quality of the food had us wondering how Fazoli's has nearly 200 locations across the U.S. The pizza was inedible and the only pasta dishes we could stomach were the ones covered in a mound of melted cheese to mask the taste of the sauce and texture of overcooked, boxed pasta. The chicken that topped many of the dishes was crumbly, overly salted, and scarce. The only menu item we actually liked was the unlimited breadsticks. But, you can't make a meal out of those.