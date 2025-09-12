Stop Ruining Your Sandwiches By Storing Them In Plastic Baggies

Skimping on the moisture component is a major sandwich-building no-no. No one likes biting into a dry sando. However, that moisture component means (shocker) wetness — and when water molecules get trapped with no place to go, it can lead to soggy bread. For this reason, ditch the plastic sandwich bags for wrapping and storing your sammies.

Whether packing a lunch or storing sandwiches for later enjoyment, plastic sandwich bags and plastic clingfilm both trap moisture inside and cause the bread to become soggy. Sandwiches are arguably the most easily portable entrees in the food world. They can even be pre-assembled ahead of time for hosting events like tea parties (bring out the finger sandwiches!), but transporting or storing that plush, absorbent bread in plastic wrapping is a surefire way to degrade all your prep work.

Instead, opt for a porous wrapping material that allows the sandwich to breathe. Parchment paper makes a fabulous fit for the job. The material is often used to prevent baked goods from sticking to trays and pans in the oven. But, versatile parchment paper is made from cotton fiber or a wood pulp blend treated with a thin layer of silicone for moisture resistance – an ideal tool for wrapping and transporting bodega-worthy lunches. Porous parchment paper allows foods to breathe by keeping the airway passages open. An airtight seal may be necessary to prevent oxidation during long-term storage, but for wrapping a sandwich short-term, blocking off the airways is neither necessary nor beneficial.