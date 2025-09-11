The Reason Bamboo Whisks Can Be So Expensive

Today, matcha is the latest viral sensation, populating the pages of everyone from baristas and mixologists to health and wellness influencers. If you've been effectively influenced and are looking to dive into the matcha latte trend yourself, you should know that good matcha requires proper tools. Part of that process is using a traditional bamboo whisk called a chasen to make a luscious green froth out of the powdered tea and boiling water. Choosing the right matcha whisk is important, but traditional bamboo whisks can cost a pretty penny. We checked in with tea sommelier and founder of the tea and coffee blog Oh, How Civilized, Jee Choe, to get her insight as to why bamboo matcha whisks can be so pricey.

"Bamboo whisks are handmade, one by one, which can make them expensive," Choe explains. Nevertheless, the investment is worth it. You may think that a regular whisk will do the trick, but there's a good reason you should use a bamboo whisk instead of metal when making matcha, and that's because they're just better at getting the job done. "The bamboo whisk is effective in whisking matcha so that it can create a smooth microfoam with tiny, even bubbles," the tea sommelier adds. "Most other methods of matcha preparation can't produce the same level of smoothness in the froth."