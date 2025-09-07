Cooking Rice In White Wine Is The Upgrade You Didn't Know You Needed
Sometimes plain rice is just what the doctor ordered, especially if you're pairing it with a powerfully-flavored stir fry or slow cooker vegetable curry recipe. But when the starch is a star player, cooking it in a flavorful liquid like white wine takes your meal from predictable to unforgettable. The grains absorb the complex notes of the alcohol for a subtle yet refreshing and aromatic boost.
Cooking rice in wine is super simple: Use the same amount of vino as you would water or stock; combine it with washed, raw rice; and cook until the grains absorb the wine and turn fluffy. For a more understated flavor, many recipes use ¼ to ½ cup of the alcohol for every cup of rice, with broth or stock as the rest of the cooking liquid. This is helpful if you're making a smaller portion and worry that the harsh notes of the alcohol won't cook off in time. Brown or wild rice can likely stand up to more wine, while white rice will let even small amounts shine through.
Every major type of white wine brings its own unique flavor to your rice, but a dry variety keeps your dish from veering into too-sweet territory. Try a sauvignon blanc for a light, fruity, grassy taste with a burst of fresh acidity that pairs well with cheesy dishes, herby sauces, and chicken. Or, go for a pinot grigio to add citrusy, floral, and mineral notes that would be delicious with risotto or seafood.
More tips for choosing white wine to complement rice
There are lots of things to consider when choosing wine to cook with, even for a simple dish like rice. You don't need a bottle that will break the bank, but don't use a cheap option you wouldn't drink, either — that's one of the biggest mistakes everyone makes when cooking with wine. Paying attention to flavor pairings also makes your dinner that much better.
For a simple side dish for pork chops, salmon, or steak, cook the rice with wine, sauteed onions and/or garlic, and a little butter. A chardonnay is a great choice. Light varieties from California add lemony, mineral notes to complement fish and white meat, while a more oaky, aged bottle stands up better to rich beef. To further customize your rice, add chopped mushrooms or French fines herbs.
Matching various wine styles with rice dishes from around the world also makes your dinner fun and tasty. A Spanish seafood paella is becomes even more delectable when you swap out some of the cooking liquid for wine. Verdejo, a Spanish white wine with lime notes and a slight bitterness, pairs excellently with the saffron-infused rice. And since you should be using white wine in your tomato sauce, it's only natural to also add it to a tomato rice pilaf, tomato and basil risotto, or tomato soup with wild rice. Cook the rice in an Italian soave wine with a smooth and fruity profile.