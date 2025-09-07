Cooking Rice In White Wine Is The Upgrade You Didn't Know You Needed

Sometimes plain rice is just what the doctor ordered, especially if you're pairing it with a powerfully-flavored stir fry or slow cooker vegetable curry recipe. But when the starch is a star player, cooking it in a flavorful liquid like white wine takes your meal from predictable to unforgettable. The grains absorb the complex notes of the alcohol for a subtle yet refreshing and aromatic boost.

Cooking rice in wine is super simple: Use the same amount of vino as you would water or stock; combine it with washed, raw rice; and cook until the grains absorb the wine and turn fluffy. For a more understated flavor, many recipes use ¼ to ½ cup of the alcohol for every cup of rice, with broth or stock as the rest of the cooking liquid. This is helpful if you're making a smaller portion and worry that the harsh notes of the alcohol won't cook off in time. Brown or wild rice can likely stand up to more wine, while white rice will let even small amounts shine through.

Every major type of white wine brings its own unique flavor to your rice, but a dry variety keeps your dish from veering into too-sweet territory. Try a sauvignon blanc for a light, fruity, grassy taste with a burst of fresh acidity that pairs well with cheesy dishes, herby sauces, and chicken. Or, go for a pinot grigio to add citrusy, floral, and mineral notes that would be delicious with risotto or seafood.