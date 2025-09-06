Erin Napier's Budget-Friendly DIY Trick Makes Any Kitchen Cabinets Look Like Wood

There's a kitchen trend on its way back, according to Erin Napier, the co-star of HGTV's "Home Town," and that's having natural wooden cabinets. Depending on the wood you choose, installing wood cabinets can set you back anywhere from $6,000 to $12,000. If you don't have the budget to replace your existing cabinetry, Napier shares a budget-friendly DIY trick makes any kitchen cabinets look like real wood. Simply paint the existing cabinets in your kitchen in shades of orange or brown to mimic the look of natural wood.

This upgrade will not set you back thousands of dollars, and the brown or orange shadows will add a pop of color and warmth to your kitchen. After all, cooler colors, like gray, was the kitchen cabinet color trend that made sense in 2015, but now feels totally overdone.

While painting existing cabinets is a great tip to keep your kitchen renovation affordable, from Napier, note that there is quite a bit of work involved. You don't simply brush paint over the cabinets and must prep them first.