The Simple Trick For Growing New Tomatoes From Store-Bought Ones
Most home cooks think that the only way to get two tomatoes for the price of one is through a "buy one, get one free" sale. However, if you have some soil, plastic wrap, and a tray with drainage holes at the bottom, you can grow tons of tasty tomatoes from a single store-bought fruit. This amazing gardening tip for beginners requires no special knowledge or equipment.
To get started, fill your tray with soil or compost, lightly pat down, then pour water on top to moisten the dirt. Next, cut tomatoes into neat slices using clean utensils that won't infect your plants with germs. Full-size or cherry tomatoes both work; slice larger fruits ¼ inch thick. Arrange the slices on the soil, spacing them out evenly, then bury the tomatoes in more dirt and water again. Cover the tray with plastic wrap and place in a warm, bright area out of direct sunlight. A temperature of 70 to 75 degrees Fahrenheit is the sweet spot. If you live in a dry climate, check on the tray occasionally and water the soil if it looks dried out.
The seeds should sprout within one to two weeks. Once the seedlings grow to around five centimeters tall, transfer them to pots or a larger garden bed. With no need to buy seed packs, this technique is among the most frugal tips for growing a vegetable garden on a budget. However, that doesn't make it foolproof — you have to use the right kind of tomatoes.
Heirlooms work best, plus other tips for growing tomatoes from the fruit
Not paying attention to the variety is one of the biggest mistakes to avoid when growing tomatoes, especially when starting with store-bought fruit. While hybrid tomatoes cross-bred from multiple varieties are the most common type sold in stores, pure-bred heirlooms are the better choice. The seeds inside hybrid tomatoes are often sterile and won't sprout or produce fruit when planted. Even if you get tomatoes out of hybrid seeds, their size and flavor will be unpredictable, as the resulting plant will be one of the original fruit's parents. Growing expensive heirlooms at home is more reliable and saves you lots of cash in the long run, not to mention they taste divine.
You also want to plant slices from ripe, blemish-free fruits — there are better ways to use up green tomatoes. Another potential pitfall of this technique is black and blue mold growth in the soil. Your tomato plants might still grow just fine, but if your first attempt fails, try leaving the slices to dry out, uncovered, in the fridge for a day. This can discourage fungus from forming after you plant them.
After a week or two, you could end up with over 30 seedlings in your tray, so be selective and choose the tallest, strongest-looking sprouts to continue growing. Follow more tips for growing the juiciest tomatoes, and this gift to your garden will keep on giving for a long time.