The Simple Trick For Growing New Tomatoes From Store-Bought Ones

Most home cooks think that the only way to get two tomatoes for the price of one is through a "buy one, get one free" sale. However, if you have some soil, plastic wrap, and a tray with drainage holes at the bottom, you can grow tons of tasty tomatoes from a single store-bought fruit. This amazing gardening tip for beginners requires no special knowledge or equipment.

To get started, fill your tray with soil or compost, lightly pat down, then pour water on top to moisten the dirt. Next, cut tomatoes into neat slices using clean utensils that won't infect your plants with germs. Full-size or cherry tomatoes both work; slice larger fruits ¼ inch thick. Arrange the slices on the soil, spacing them out evenly, then bury the tomatoes in more dirt and water again. Cover the tray with plastic wrap and place in a warm, bright area out of direct sunlight. A temperature of 70 to 75 degrees Fahrenheit is the sweet spot. If you live in a dry climate, check on the tray occasionally and water the soil if it looks dried out.

The seeds should sprout within one to two weeks. Once the seedlings grow to around five centimeters tall, transfer them to pots or a larger garden bed. With no need to buy seed packs, this technique is among the most frugal tips for growing a vegetable garden on a budget. However, that doesn't make it foolproof — you have to use the right kind of tomatoes.