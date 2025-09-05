Don't Skip This Seasoning Step Before Throwing Food Into Your Air Fryer

About two years ago, I gifted my Mum with an air fryer. She thanked me, but left it in the box for about six months, clearly distrustful of this "new fandangled" gadget. After eventually cajoling her to let me set it up, and showing her the basics, she says that it's the best thing since sliced bread, and has completely changed her cooking life. Now she experiments with cooking meat, veggies (including delicious butter roast potatoes), and all manner of things. But one trick we've both found to be one of the golden nuggets of air-fryer knowledge is mixing our seasonings with a bit of oil before adding them to any foods. This ensures that the seasoning is evenly spread and brings delicious flavor to every bite.

You see, if you sprinkle dry seasonings directly onto your food, the hot circulating air for which the air fryer is known, can blow the seasonings off your food, or even burn them. But when mixed with oil, they stick better, creating a more consistent and delicious result. Oil also helps in heat distribution. When food is lightly coated in oil that you've infused with spices or herbs, the surface crisps up more evenly, reducing the chance of burning some parts while leaving others undercooked.

Additionally, oil can partially absorb fat-soluble flavor compounds. Many spices, like paprika or chili powder, for example, release deeper flavor profiles when mixed with fat. Without that fat, you're not getting the full taste potential from your seasonings.