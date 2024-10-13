The Easy Step You Can't Skip For Ultra-Crispy Breaded Food In The Air Fryer

One of the big selling points of the air fryer is that's a healthier method of cooking. It reduces fat content of food by up to 75% compared to deep frying. But if you've ever tried air frying breaded food like coconut shrimp, fried chicken, or cauliflower florets, you'll know that at least some oil is required to get that crispy finish.

One popular option for anything crumbed is to use cooking spray, but this will only reach the outer layer of the breading. A better solution is to incorporate oil into the breadcrumbs before coating your food. This ensures that the crumbs brown evenly and get nice and crunchy without drying out.

You're still only using a very small amount of oil compared to regular deep frying – around 2 tablespoons for every ½ cup of breadcrumbs (enough for about 8 chicken tenderloins). It's as simple as adding the oil and breadcrumbs to a bowl and stirring well until all the breadcrumbs are coated. Then coat and air-fry your dish as normal.