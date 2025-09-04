There are several different clever ways you can use teriyaki sauce on corn on the cob. One way is to melt butter into teriyaki sauce and then brush it onto cooked corn on the cob as a glaze. This is a very simple recipe, and while it works best with homemade teriyaki sauce, you can also utilize a store-bought teriyaki sauce and simply warm it up before melting the butter into it. Use Kikkoman's Takumi Teriyaki sauce, the best store-bought teriyaki sauce (from a trusted Japanese brand), for the best results. Alternatively, if you want the teriyaki taste actually baked into the corn itself, you can create a teriyaki butter to spread on before grilling it. Simply mix butter with teriyaki sauce and any other desired spices, spread it onto the corn, then pull the husks back over and toss them on the grill for about 20 minutes.

This will give you wonderfully grilled corn with a buttery and tangy taste, sure to wow at any social gathering. You can also make a flour batter with teriyaki glaze to coat the corn with, which is perfect if you like a little extra char on your corn on the cob. Either of these recipes would be great to make at a barbeque, in particular, as you can grill them right alongside your burgers and bratwurst. After all, Chef Bob Bennett of Zingerman's Roadhouse told Tasting Table in an interview that sides are one of the most important parts of a barbeque and should not be overlooked. This corn would be perfect with the ultimate grilled burgers.