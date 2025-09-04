Is Trader Joe's Expensive Compared To Walmart?

In the midst of a so-called "egg-calypse," you probably want to make sure you're getting the most bang (read: food) for your buck — and that, of course, will depend on where you're shopping. Trader Joe's, for one, is a grocery store beloved for its wide selection of frozen meals, slew of organic offerings, and ever-changing rotation of seasonal items that each seem to have their own cult following. On a consistent basis, you can expect the quality of TJ's items to far exceed their price points.

But how does Trader Joe's grocery pricing actually compare to that of a mega-retailer like Walmart? With rollbacks and discounts aplenty, shoppers have lots of opportunities to save at the chain, even on groceries. If you turn to online forums like Reddit, you'll find lots of folks agreeing that when it comes to the staples (think: eggs, meat, and produce), Walmart has TJ's beat in terms of overall price point.

After conducting some of our own shopping cart research, we can confirm that Trader Joe's is generally more expensive than Walmart — but not by a very wide margin. At the time of writing, online listings show that a carton of 12 large pasture-raised brown eggs is $5.99 and $5.24 at TJ's and Walmart, respectively. Meanwhile, a New York Angus strip steak is $14.99 a pound at the former and $14.97 a pound at the latter. A single Hass avocado? That'll be $1.49 at Trader Joe's and 87 cents at Walmart. Not a huge disparity, but it can add up.