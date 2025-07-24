This Grocery Store Makes The Absolute Best Spicy Chicken Nuggets
The first bite of a well-crafted chicken nugget can be a meaningful trip down memory lane, while a spicy version turns up the heat on the nostalgia factor. When you're looking for spicy nuggets to satiate your chicken desires, you can certainly put in the effort to make your own. But if time is of the essence and you want to get to snacking even more quickly, there are several store-bought spicy chicken nugget brands that meet with Tasting Table's approval. After exhaustive research, Tasting Table determined that Walmart's Great Value brand offers the absolute best spicy chicken nuggets available.
Per Tasting Table's assessment, Great Value's spicy chicken nuggets certainly live up to the name. With sizable nuggets of a desirable and delicious texture and taste, the chicken is more than merely adequate. Their satisfying flavor that doesn't overpower with spice makes them perfect right out of the bag and into the fryer, microwave, or oven.
Noting a distinct kick of heat and a striking resemblance to Wendy's spicy nuggets, reviewers across the board tout the virtues of this great grocery store offering. Some reviews even indicate the nuggets might be a little too hot; however, this can easily be tempered with a complementary dairy product like cheese or a dairy-based dipping sauce. The biggest benefit to these spicy chicken nuggets is the number of ways you can use them as an easy nosh.
What makes Great Value's spicy chicken nuggets so great?
Spicy chicken nuggets are a simple and fulfilling meal on their own, or they can be paired with other sides and accouterments for a more well-rounded dining experience. For example, try using your spicy nuggets on slider-sized buns such as 365 by Whole Foods Market Sweet Hawaiian Dinner Rolls to make delectable mini sandwiches. Top them with a slice of mild cheese, mayonnaise, and pickles for even more crave-worthy flavor and texture. They can also be used as an addition to casseroles.
Additionally, your spicy chicken nuggets can play a role in a bolder version of the viral 4-ingredient chicken parmesan bowl alongside cottage cheese, shredded cheese, and red sauce. If you prefer a more traditional format, consider layering sauce and cheese on top of your individually warmed-up spicy chicken nuggets for the absolute best bite-sized spicy chicken parmesan.
For an easy appetizer, heat your Great Value spicy chicken nuggets in an air fryer before chopping them up and mixing them with cream cheese, spices, and buffalo sauce for a mouthwatering dip. The taste of the spicy nuggets also makes them an ideal protein-rich addition to green salads when dressed with a buffalo ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Any way you want to enjoy your spicy chicken nuggets, reaching for a bag of the Great Value brand will bring a taste sensation to your table.