The first bite of a well-crafted chicken nugget can be a meaningful trip down memory lane, while a spicy version turns up the heat on the nostalgia factor. When you're looking for spicy nuggets to satiate your chicken desires, you can certainly put in the effort to make your own. But if time is of the essence and you want to get to snacking even more quickly, there are several store-bought spicy chicken nugget brands that meet with Tasting Table's approval. After exhaustive research, Tasting Table determined that Walmart's Great Value brand offers the absolute best spicy chicken nuggets available.

Per Tasting Table's assessment, Great Value's spicy chicken nuggets certainly live up to the name. With sizable nuggets of a desirable and delicious texture and taste, the chicken is more than merely adequate. Their satisfying flavor that doesn't overpower with spice makes them perfect right out of the bag and into the fryer, microwave, or oven.

Noting a distinct kick of heat and a striking resemblance to Wendy's spicy nuggets, reviewers across the board tout the virtues of this great grocery store offering. Some reviews even indicate the nuggets might be a little too hot; however, this can easily be tempered with a complementary dairy product like cheese or a dairy-based dipping sauce. The biggest benefit to these spicy chicken nuggets is the number of ways you can use them as an easy nosh.